Williamson County confirms its first 3 cases of COVID-19 UK variant

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County’s first three cases of the COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom were confirmed by county health officials in March, they announced Tuesday.

The B.1.1.7 variant of the virus is suspected to have been in Central Texas for weeks, health officials said. The three Williamson County cases were infected in early February, and lab results from the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed the variant, officials said. No patient had a history of travel before contracting the variant.

A Travis County resident with no history of travel contracted the variant in early February.

University of Texas at Austin officials confirmed it was present on campus two days after the county announced the first known case of the variant.

“It is not surprising to see the variant in our community given how rapidly it spreads,” said Allison Stewart, lead epidemiologist with WCCHD. “Even though we see a light at the end of this long tunnel with the safe and effective vaccines that have been authorized, we must continue to remain vigilant with our infection prevention practices that we know work: wearing masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene.”

The variant appears to be more contagious than most strains of the coronavirus, and current scientific evidence suggests the variant could potentially be more deadly, but current vaccines are effective against it, health officials said.

Williamson County is in the red phase of its COVID-19 risk levels, meaning people should wear masks, social distance and avoid crowds.