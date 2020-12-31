Will Central Texas distilleries owe FDA $14K in fees, after stepping up during hand sanitizer shortage?

UPDATE: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services now says they will direct the FDA to cease enforcement of "these arbitrary, surprise user fees."

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After stepping up to produce hand sanitizer during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Central Texas distilleries started bracing themselves for a $14,060 fee from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Now, they aren’t sure if they’ll have to pay it.

“I’m going to be furious if this means craft distillers are going out of business by trying to help people during a pandemic. That is absurd,” said Chris Seals, owner of Still Austin Whiskey Company.

Seals’ operation creates craft spirits from Texas-grown grains. When it starting hearing about shortages of much-needed safety supplies as the coronavirus began to spread, it wasted no time in cranking out bottles of sanitizer for community members, law enforcement and even hospitals. He said his operation wasn’t alone — he’s aware of hundreds of small distilleries nationwide who shifted operations to sanitizer.

“We were just doing what we felt was the right thing to do. We had the resources. We had the ability to make this product, and we just stepped in to do it. We didn’t ask a lot of questions or think about how we could benefit from it in any way,” Seals said. “Now, the distilling community has started to be notified, ‘Hey, by the way, thanks for helping all of our communities. Here’s a $15,000 fee.'”

According to a spokesperson for the FDA, a portion of the CARES Act, signed by Congress earlier this year, imposed user fees to be collected from over-the-counter (OTC) monograph drug facilities — including as hand sanitizer manufacturers.

The Federal Register Notice about the fees indicates a deadline of February 12, 2021 — 45 days after the notice’s publication.

The spokesperson told KXAN the fees would provide “additional resources” to help the agency conduct regulatory activities in a timelier manner. The FDA explained the statute did not provide any waivers or provisions for any specific type of manufacturer — like distilleries.

However, the spokesperson said as an agency, they “stand ready to work with Congress on ways this can be addressed. “

Just hours later on Thursday night, a twitter account belonging to the spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said their agency had directed the FDA to “cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees.” The FDA operates under HHS.

“I’m pleased to announce we have directed FDA to cease enforcement of these arbitrary, surprise user fees. Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!” (2/2) — HHS Office of Public Affairs (@SpoxHHS) December 31, 2020

“Happy New Year, distilleries, and cheers to you for helping keep us safe!” the tweet read.

The American Craft Spirits Association said they began discussing with HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison and other agency leadership. They applauded the federal agency’s move to cease enforcement.

“We are incredibly grateful to HHS for opening a dialogue with us, and look forward to working more collaboratively together in 2021 with FDA to ensure our members are treated fairly for the challenges they face to support their hometowns via hand sanitizer production in the wake of COVID-19,” said Becky Harris, President of ACSA and Catoctin Creek Distilling Company.

CEO of the ACSA, Margie A.S. Lehrman, said, “We are truly a community of craft distillers — who collectively sounded the alarm with legislators and local news outlets as ACSA worked around the clock to speak to regulators here in Washington — and that is more evident than ever tonight as we receive this news.”

KXAN has reached out to HHS and the FDA for independent confirmation the enforcement will cease and for more details.

In their initial statement — before the update from HHS — the FDA spokesperson said, “The FDA appreciates industry’s willingness to help supply alcohol-based hand sanitizer to the market to meet the increasing demand for these products during COVID-19, and we are grateful for their efforts. We understand the concern that manufacturers have about the fees they are being asked to pay, especially from small businesses during this difficult time.”

Seals told KXAN it would be a relief if the federal government could find a way to waive the fees before the deadline.

“A lot of times with regulation, there’s unintended consequences. This is a perfect case of that, where maybe good intentions have had really bad results.”