Austin-Travis County not moving to Stage 2 yet, health leaders to explain why Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County health leaders are expected to host their bi-weekly COVID-19 media Q&A Friday at 10 a.m. Unlike previous weeks, APH indicated it would be specifically talking about why it is keeping the area in Stage 3 risk-based guidelines.

We anticipate to hear from the Austin-Travis County health authority and several members of APH. A news release indicated they would be talking about community transmission rate data as it relates to why we’re still in Stage 3.

The Q&A comes 10 days after the Austin-Travis County area hit the seven-day rolling average hospital admissions threshold for Stage 2 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. Despite being in that threshold, health leaders have still not officially moved us to the less restrictive tier of guidelines.

As of Thursday, the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions is 12. According to the Austin-Travis County key indicators for staging dashboard, 124 people are hospitalized in our area with COVID-19 right now, and 54 people are in intensive care units.

Over the past few weeks, case numbers and hospitalizations have gone down as we hit the tail end of a spike caused largely by the delta variant.

The media Q&A also comes after federal officials approved a kid-sized Pfizer vaccine dose to protect against COVID-19. APH will begin giving those pediatric vaccines at its Shots for Tots clinics starting this week and will start giving them at its walk-in clinics starting Monday.

KXAN will live stream the COVID-19 media Q&A in this article and on KXAN’s Facebook page. This is a developing story and will be updated.