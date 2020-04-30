Wilco Commissioners Court approves donation of sanitation devices for 2020 elections

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the use of devices created by a local company aimed at ensuring public health measures during elections amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Williamson County-based company Cleanit donated an estimated $23,000 worth of two of its products, Cleanpen and Cleanhands to be used by voters and poll workers during the 2020 elections in the county.

Cleanhands (Photo courtesy Williamson County Commissioners Court)

Cleanit is a company that develops multiple products aimed at sanitation. The company contacted the county’s election department about the donation, which in turn went to the Commissioners Court for approval.

The Cleanpen is a sponge housed in a casing that is used to sanitize styluses, pens or pencils. The goal is for it to be used by voters at ballot marking devices to limit the spread of bacteria. Cleanhands is a hand sanitizing module designed as a belt clip-on to be used by poll workers.

The motivation behind the donation is to support public health measures during the pandemic and alleviate the fear of contracting COVID-19.