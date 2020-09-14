Why some COVID-19 data may differ depending on where you live

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN)– You may see a significant difference in the number of active cases in some counties versus your neighbors.

That’s partly because of each county’s method in moving a COVID-19 case from “active” to the “recovered” category.

For example, the latest data from Friday, Sept. 11, shows Hays County has 1,914 active cases and 3,633 recovered.

By contrast, Travis County– holding a much higher population, listed just 615 active cases and 26,508 recoveries.

In Hays County, a patient is not considered recovered until the local health department makes contact with them.

In Travis and other counties, people are automatically cleared based on a timeline.

“I cannot speak to the decisions made by other health departments, but we chose this path because we want to be sure people are symptom-free, as is everyone else in their house, before we consider them recovered and okay to go back to school/work,” says Hays County epidemiologist Eric Schneider.

He says if people are still symptomatic, they are still able to transmit COVID-19.

“This method takes more time and increased staff, but the benefit is that we are more confident about ensuring individuals are symptom free and therefore not likely to continue to spread the virus throughout the community,” a Hays County spokesperson tells KXAN.

A spokesperson for Austin Public Health says since June 4, the county has been estimating recovered cases by the following formula outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services:

Including total confirmed cases Removing any fatalities Estimating that approximately 20% of remaining cases required hospitalization and approximately 80% of remaining cases did not receive hospitalization Estimating that recovery time for hospitalized patients is approximately 32 days, and recovery time for non-hospitalized patients is approximately 14 days

Williamson County has been following a similar formula since July 4.

“It takes an average of 7.4 days from date of test, when known, to the date the case is reported to WCCHD. Based on the fact that it takes about a week for a case to get reported to WCCHD, and that cases are generally considered infectious for 14 days (if not hospitalized), a crude estimate of 7 days from date of report is used to determine date of recovery,” the county’s dashboard indicates.

A spokesperson says prior to July 4, Williamson County followed up with patients to determine when their quarantine period had ended and they were symptom-free, only using estimates if they weren’t able to make contact with the patient.

The county switched tracking systems and says the state Texas Health Trace program does all of the contact tracing for reported cases in Williamson County.