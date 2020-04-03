Whole Foods Domain employee tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at the Whole Foods Market location in The Domain tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to KXAN Friday.
We reached out to Whole Foods after several viewers sent in tips inquiring about the positive COVID-19 test.
The Austin-headquartered grocer, now owned by Amazon, said that the store did additional cleaning and disinfection. The employee is currently in quarantine.
“We’ve been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures.“Whole Foods statement