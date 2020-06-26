White House COVID-19 task force to hold press conference for first time in 2 months at 11:30 a.m.

FILE – This March 29, 2020 file photo shows President Donald Trump answering a question from PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Reporters Alcindor, Weijia Jiang and Kaitlan Collins have faced hostility from Trump at news conferences with stoicism. Their experiences illustrate the challenge of working at a White House with near-daily accessibility to a president who considers the press an enemy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, FIle)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold its first press conference in two months at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Positive cases in Texas have surged the past two weeks, and a record amount of cases are being reported every day. On Thursday, nearly 6,000 positive cases were reported in Texas, which pushed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to halt further capacity increases and reopening measures until the state “corrals” the virus.

It’s not just Texas that has turned into a virus hotspot. Cases in Arizona are also surging, and that caused Gov. Doug Ducey to to backpedal on further reopening the state’s economy.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut recently implemented a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for anyone traveling into those states from another state deemed a hotspot, with Texas included.

