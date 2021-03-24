Which Central Texas school districts still require face masks, social distancing

Students sitting behind barriers work on Apple iPad tablets on March 24, 2021 (Original Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Which COVID-19 guidelines are in effect for your child’s school district? In light of Texas reopening businesses to 100% capacity and ending the statewide face mask mandate, some school districts have made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines.

KXAN emailed each school district asking for the latest guidelines. Here’s a list KXAN will keep updated as it is notified of changes to health and safety protocol:

Austin ISD

Masks required

Social distancing required when feasible

District is welcoming all students who want to learn in person back to school, with no capacity restrictions

An AISD spokesperson sent KXAN the following statement regarding health and safety protocols:

Austin ISD continues to implement health and safety measures across the district, including: requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors; maintaining social distancing when feasible; encouraging everyone to sanitize their hands frequently; and requiring the completion of our COVID-19 health screener when accessing AISD grounds. At this time, there are no changes to our health and safety protocols. While vaccine efforts have increased, we know that being completely immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine is an additional prevention step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 when combined with other health and safety measures. The district continues to provide remote learning opportunities and welcomes all students wanting to learn in-person the ability to do so, with no capacity restrictions. We also continue to monitor the protocols and guidelines put out by the Texas Education Agency, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local health authorities. -AISD spokesperson

Find more information about AISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Burnet CISD

Effective on March 25, 2021:

Masks required indoors

Masks not required outside unless you will be close together for more than 15 minutes

Masks not required for secondary students during five-minute passing periods

Outdoor capacity increased to 75%

Effective on April 5, 2021:

Fully-vaccinated staff can meet with other fully-vaccinated staff and up to one other un-vaccinated staff member with no mask or social distancing

Find more information about Burnet ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Eanes ISD

Masks required

Social distancing of six feet when possible is suggested

Capacity remains at 25%, though in-person enrollment is at about 60%

Read more about health and safety protocols in effect for Eanes ISD here.

Georgetown ISD

Masks required

Officials are reviewing protocols on social distancing now that the CDC has relaxed the six-foot rule

Find more information about Georgetown ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Hays CISD

Masks required when six-foot social distancing is not possible

Social distancing required

Masks not required during competition, play or performance

Find more information about Hays CISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Leander ISD

Masks required

Social distancing required

Find more information about Leander ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Marble Falls ISD

Masks required indoors

Masks not required outdoors

In some outdoor situations staff may be held to a stricter standard than students

Social distancing will be emphasized inside and outside

Find more information about Marble Falls ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.

Round Rock ISD

From now until March 29, masks are required.

Effective March 29, 2021:

Masks required indoors

Masks optional outdoors

Social distancing encouraged

Find more information about Round Rock ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.