Which Central Texas school districts still require face masks, social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Which COVID-19 guidelines are in effect for your child’s school district? In light of Texas reopening businesses to 100% capacity and ending the statewide face mask mandate, some school districts have made changes to their COVID-19 guidelines.
KXAN emailed each school district asking for the latest guidelines. Here’s a list KXAN will keep updated as it is notified of changes to health and safety protocol:
Austin ISD
- Masks required
- Social distancing required when feasible
- District is welcoming all students who want to learn in person back to school, with no capacity restrictions
An AISD spokesperson sent KXAN the following statement regarding health and safety protocols:
Austin ISD continues to implement health and safety measures across the district, including: requiring masks for all students, staff, and visitors; maintaining social distancing when feasible; encouraging everyone to sanitize their hands frequently; and requiring the completion of our COVID-19 health screener when accessing AISD grounds.
At this time, there are no changes to our health and safety protocols. While vaccine efforts have increased, we know that being completely immunized with the COVID-19 vaccine is an additional prevention step in stopping the spread of COVID-19 when combined with other health and safety measures.
The district continues to provide remote learning opportunities and welcomes all students wanting to learn in-person the ability to do so, with no capacity restrictions.
We also continue to monitor the protocols and guidelines put out by the Texas Education Agency, Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and our local health authorities.-AISD spokesperson
Find more information about AISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Burnet CISD
Effective on March 25, 2021:
- Masks required indoors
- Masks not required outside unless you will be close together for more than 15 minutes
- Masks not required for secondary students during five-minute passing periods
- Outdoor capacity increased to 75%
Effective on April 5, 2021:
- Fully-vaccinated staff can meet with other fully-vaccinated staff and up to one other un-vaccinated staff member with no mask or social distancing
Find more information about Burnet ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Eanes ISD
- Masks required
- Social distancing of six feet when possible is suggested
- Capacity remains at 25%, though in-person enrollment is at about 60%
Read more about health and safety protocols in effect for Eanes ISD here.
Georgetown ISD
- Masks required
- Officials are reviewing protocols on social distancing now that the CDC has relaxed the six-foot rule
Find more information about Georgetown ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Hays CISD
- Masks required when six-foot social distancing is not possible
- Social distancing required
- Masks not required during competition, play or performance
Find more information about Hays CISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Leander ISD
- Masks required
- Social distancing required
Find more information about Leander ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Marble Falls ISD
- Masks required indoors
- Masks not required outdoors
- In some outdoor situations staff may be held to a stricter standard than students
- Social distancing will be emphasized inside and outside
Find more information about Marble Falls ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.
Round Rock ISD
From now until March 29, masks are required.
Effective March 29, 2021:
- Masks required indoors
- Masks optional outdoors
- Social distancing encouraged
Find more information about Round Rock ISD’s COVID-19 health guidelines.