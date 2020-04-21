Which Austin restaurants have shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas eateries were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — especially after the ordered shutdown of all nonessential businesses which has led to more than 22 million people in the state unemployed.
In March, all restaurants in the Austin were ordered to shut down their dining rooms. Many were able to remain open through take out or delivery services, but many were forced to close.
Below is the growing list of Austin locations the have shut down due to the coronavirus:
- 1886 Cafe & Bakery
- 888
- Alamo Drafthouse and AFS Cinema
- Austin Public Library
- Anthem Bar and restaurant
- Arlo Grey
- Arrive East Austin restaurants and bars: Vixen’s Wedding, Lefty’s Brick Bar, and Gin Bar.
- Asia Market
- Bar Peached
- Batch
- Be More Pacific
- Bento Picnic
- Black Sheep Lodge
- Bombay Bistro
- Bouldin Creek
- Broken Spoke
- Bufalina and Bufalina Due
- C-Boy’s Heart and Soul
- Cafe Josie
- Carpenters Hall and Hot L Coffee
- Confituras
- Cookbook Cafe
- Dean’s One Trick Pony
- Dee Dee food truck
- Deep Eddy Vodka
- DipDipDip Tatsu-ya
- Discada
- District Kitchen and Oasthouse Kitchen & Bar
- Drink.Well
- East Austin Hotel–Sixth and Waller, The Upside, and Pool Bar
- Eberly
- Eden East, but the farmers market is open
- El Naranjo
- El Patio Tex Mex
- El Tunita 512
- Eldorado Cafe
- Enoteca Vespaio
- Epoch Coffee
- Fabi & Rosi
- Fairmont Hotel
- Fairweather Cider
- Family Business Beer Co.
- Fareground
- Fleet Coffee
- Fluff Meringues
- Fonda San Miguel
- Frazier’s
- Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon
- Fricano’s Deli
- Galaxy Cafe and Top Notch
- Geraldine’s
- Gourdough’s
- Happy Chicks
- Haymaker
- Hillside Farmacy
- Hopfields
- Hotel San Jose
- Houndstooth Coffee
- Jack Allen’s Kitchen
- Kerlin BBQ
- Killa Wasi
- Lamberts
- Las Trancas
- Last Straw
- Launderette
- Little Deli
- L’Oca d’Oro
- Magnolia Cafe West
- Most New Waterloo restaurants
- New Fortune
- Nickel City Bar
- NXNW Restaurant and Brewery
- Odd Duck and Barley Swine
- Oddwood Ales
- Olamaie
- Paperboy
- Patika
- Peche restaurant
- Pinthouse Pizza
- Pitchfork Pretty
- Poke Bowl
- Provision
- Roaring Fork at Austin Stonelake
- Roosevelt Room and The Eleanor
- Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
- Salt Traders Coastal Cooking
- Second Bar + Kitchen
- Shanghai
- Skull Mechanix Brewing
- Small Victory
- Spokesman Coffee
- Stella San Jac
- Swift’s Attic
- Taco Bronco
- Tamale House East
- The Continental Club
- The Continental Gallery
- The Funkadelic
- The Jade Room
- The Omelettry
- Threadgill’s
- Troublemaker
- Vince Young Steakhouse
- Way South Philly
- Wu Chow
- Zucchini Kill
We will update the list as we learn of more closures.