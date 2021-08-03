Which Austin metro zip codes have the highest COVID-19 hospitalizations?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Stage 5 coronavirus risk based guidelines poised to hit Austin in the coming days, Austin Public Health alerted city and county officials Tuesday on current hospital admissions throughout the metro.

APH officials met with Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners Court in a joint meeting Tuesday, outlining significant hospitalization increases as the delta variant makes its way through Central Texas. From a regional standpoint, Travis County leads with the highest number of COVID-19 hospital admissions, with nearly 300 admissions between July 19 and Aug. 1.

Within Travis County, hospital admissions have steadily increased between July 19 and Aug. 1, topping out at 29 hospitalizations on Aug. 1. The lowest number of admissions from the 14-day timespan was July 24, with 11 hospitalizations.

When broken down by zip code, Austin’s 78744 zip code, which is in southeast Austin, recorded the highest number of admissions out of all Austin Metropolitan Statistical Area zip codes, with 25 admissions.

Following peaks in hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and ventilator use in early 2021, the Austin MSA is seeing continued increases across a five-county region.

