Where to get your kids a COVID-19 vaccine in Austin-Travis County

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. health officials gave the green light for the kids-size Pfizer COVID-19 shot Tuesday night. Kids aged 5 to 11 will now have the ability to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here’s where you can find a vaccine for your kids in Austin-Travis County:

Austin Public Health says they are prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to kids in the approved age group. A spokesperson for APH told KXAN:

Vaccine supply is plentiful and will be available through local pharmacies, medical offices and clinics, as well as Austin Public Health (APH).

Austin Public Health is fully prepared to distribute the vaccine, pending final guidance from Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The APH Shots for Tots program has been serving the community for 30 years. While the COVID-19 vaccine is on a larger scale, we are no strangers to vaccine distribution to children in underserved communities. In the coming days we are identifying school districts, vaccine providers and community organizations who need support.

You can find APH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics and which shots are available at the clinics on APH’s website.

National clinics like CVS and Walgreens announced that they will start giving COVID-19 vaccines to kids starting this weekend but that appointments can be made now.

Walgreens will start giving kids doses of the vaccine starting Saturday, November 6. You can make an appointment on the Walgreens website.

CVS will start giving kids doses starting Sunday, November 7. A representative from CVS told us that additional details on what their administration plans will look like are still in the works. Like Walgreens, you can make an appointment on the CVS website starting now.

Local pharmacies like Tarrytown Pharmacy are also taking appointments for kids now. Tarrytown told KXAN between 4:00 p.m. and late Tuesday night it had already received roughly 6,500 appointment requests for kids vaccines.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Wednesday it is receiving 1.3 million doses for pediatric shots to be distributed throughout the state. You can find a list of the clinics and pharmacies expected to get doses from the state using this list. The list does not include providers like H-E-B, Walgreens and CVS who will go through the federal pharmacy program.

To find other places offering vaccines near you, go to vaccines.gov.