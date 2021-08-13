Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Austin area this weekend

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Sunday (Aug. 13-15), Austin Public Health and Travis County will be holding free, no appointment necessary COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area.

APH said it’s important to pay attention to the vaccine being administered, as some vaccines are not yet approved for children ages 12-17.

Locations offering both Moderna and Pfizer are giving out first and second doses. If you are getting your second dose, you must bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card for it to be updated, APH advised.

APH asked that attendees pay attention the weather, as temperatures soar and lines could stretch outside.

The sites, times and vaccine type offered at each location are listed below.

Friday, August 13

Austin Community College Highland Campus (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 6101 Highland Campus Dr., Austin, TX 78752

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only), Moderna (18+ only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Saturday, August 14

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Martin Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 1601 Haskell St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Video Super (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Sunday, August 15

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Hong Kong Supermarket (Travis County)