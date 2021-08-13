Where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Austin area this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Sunday (Aug. 13-15), Austin Public Health and Travis County will be holding free, no appointment necessary COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area.
APH said it’s important to pay attention to the vaccine being administered, as some vaccines are not yet approved for children ages 12-17.
Locations offering both Moderna and Pfizer are giving out first and second doses. If you are getting your second dose, you must bring your CDC COVID-19 vaccination card for it to be updated, APH advised.
APH asked that attendees pay attention the weather, as temperatures soar and lines could stretch outside.
The sites, times and vaccine type offered at each location are listed below.
Friday, August 13
Austin Community College Highland Campus (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 6101 Highland Campus Dr., Austin, TX 78752
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only), Moderna (18+ only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Saturday, August 14
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Martin Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 1601 Haskell St., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Video Super (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5310 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #B, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years); Moderna, Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Sunday, August 15
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Hong Kong Supermarket (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 8557 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)