Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
AISD mass COVID19 testing sites

Austin ISD set up two sites to test students and staff for COVID-19 following spring break last week. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Austin-Travis County hits the threshold for Stage 5 COVID-19 risk based guidelines, officials are urging taking extra precautions, including getting tested.

The City of Austin says anyone with signs or symptoms of the virus should get tested, regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.

Health officials also urge if you get tested, because you have symptoms or were potentially exposed, you should quarantine until results come in.

At two sites within Austin-Travis County, testing is available with or without an appointment. Scheduling one is recommended to save time, and you can do so online or by calling 311 or (512) 974-2000. Testing is free.

Find information on testing in Austin-Travis County

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss