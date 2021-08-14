Where, how can I qualify for a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose in Austin?

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s announcement this week authorizing an extra COVID-19 dose for the immunocompromised, several Austin-area pharmacies are now carrying booster shots.

Who’s eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot?

The CDC defines immunocompromised individuals as people who are at an increased risk for contracting and transmitting COVID-19 due to health conditions that have impaired their immune systems. Examples of immunocompromised conditions include the following:

Individuals actively receiving cancer treatment for tumors or blood-related cancers

Individuals who’ve undergone an organ transplant and are taking medication that may suppress their immune systems

Individuals who’ve received a stem cell transplant within the past two years and are taking medication that may suppress their immune systems

Individuals with moderate to severe primary immunodeficiency, including DiGeorge syndrome and Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Individuals with advanced stage or untreated HIV infections

Individuals actively receiving treatment using high-dose corticosteroids or similar drugs that can suppress immune responses

Per the CDC, about 3% of the adult population are moderately to severely immunocompromised and are recommended to receive an additional COVID-19 dose.

Where can I find a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in Austin?

Both CVS and Walgreens now offer a COVID-19 booster shot for both Pfizer and Moderna recipients.

CVS

CVS offers both walk-in and scheduled appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations, with appointment times available in Austin for a third dose. Individuals are asked to fill out a pre-screening questionnaire, which includes information on which vaccine they previously received and the date of their second dose.

Several Austin-based locations have available third dose appointments beginning the week of Aug. 15. Click here to find a CVS location near you.

Walgreens

Walgreens is now offering appointments for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots on a walk-ins basis. According to company lists, there are 20 locations supplying Pfizer booster shots and seven locations providing third doses for Moderna recipients.

KXAN will continue updating this list as more local pharmacies and clinics offer booster shots.