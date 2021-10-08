LIVE: When are we moving to Stage 3 COVID-19 guidelines? Austin-Travis County health leaders could tell us today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials for Austin-Travis County are hosting a media Q&A Friday at 10:30 a.m. to give updates on COVID-19 trends and guidelines in our community.

Dr. Desmar Walkes, the Austin-Travis County health authority, Dr. Adrienne Sturrup, the interim director of Austin Public Health, and other APH leaders are expected to be in attendance.

Austin-Travis County is in Stage 4 COVID-19 risk-based guidelines right now, according to the city, even though we have been in the threshold for Stage 3 guidelines for a week.

According to the Austin-Travis County key indicators for staging dashboard, the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions is at 24 right now. That’s squarely within the threshold for Stage 3 risk-based guidelines.

“We’re looking at the modeling and the science, and we’re going to be assessing what and if any changes need to be made before we make our next move in regards to staging,” Walkes said at the media Q&A last Friday. “More to come on that.”

We could get those details today. Health leaders are also expected to answer questions related to Austin City Limits Music Festival’s impact on COVID-19 case numbers and other COVID-19 related updates.

We will carry that briefing live at the top of this story and on KXAN’s Facebook page. This is a developing story and will be updated.