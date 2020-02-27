What’s Texas doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus? Gov. Abbott explains

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host a briefing on precautionary steps the state is taking to prevent the spread of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The event will be held at the State Operations Center in Austin.

As of Feb. 27, the Centers for Disease Control says there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. The origin of this case is unknown at this time, but of the other 14, 12 are travel-related and two were spread person-to-person.

Altogether, the CDC says 445 people have been tested nationally.

As of Wednesday, the World Health Organization says there were 81,109 confirmed cases globally. Of these, the majority of cases are from China, where the disease originated, where there are 78,191 confirmed cases.

KXAN will update this with more information after the conference.