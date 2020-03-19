What you need to know: Texas universities take actions to limit spread of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more Americans continue to self-quarantine Texas universities are taking steps to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

University of Texas

On Tuesday, the University of Texas at Austin announced that starting March 30, all spring classes would be moved online for the rest of the semester. According to UT, beginning March 30, all undergraduate and graduate instruction will be performed via Canvas, Zoom or other platforms.

Additionally, the school says all students must be moved out of residence halls with exceptions being made on a case-by-case basis, according to UT.

St. Edward’s University

On Wednesday, St. Edward’s University announced that the remainder of its spring semester would be instructed online. The school says that while some campus buildings will remain open, when classes resume on March 30, instruction will be entirely online.

Additionally, on-campus student housing will be closed beginning Sunday, April 5. St. Edward’s says that faculty and staff will also be working remotely during this time period and will be available to students via email, phone and online services.

Baylor University

Baylor University announced Monday it would hold online classes for the rest of the semester and postpone commencement in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Spring graduates will have the opportunity to participate in an August commencement ceremony.

Rice University

Rice University is moving to only online classes starting March 23 for the remainder of the Spring Semester.

Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University canceled classes for one week by extending its Spring Break and will move to online only starting on March 23. The online only classes are expected to last until April 28.

Austin Community College

ACC will add an extra week of spring Bbreak before shifting to online only classes starting in two weeks on March 30.