What you need to know: Central Texas communities limit social gatherings amid COVID-19 spread

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the country continues to cope with COVID-19, local governments are implementing limits on public gatherings to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

City and county leaders in Central Texas are among those placing serious restrictions on gatherings in an effort to increase social distancing.

Austin / Travis County

On Tuesday, Austin Public Health announced that Austin-Travis County residents should “act as if” the county has entered Phase 5 of its five-phase plan to coordinate COVID-19 response — which would include the threat of person-to-person community spread. This includes prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

That same day Mayor Steve Alder also announced that county restaurants and bars must transition temporarily to being drive-thru, to-go or delivery only.

Williamson County

Williamson County issued an order Monday to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people to limit any spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The ban on public or private gatherings take effect at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 and go through May 11. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell adopted the orders.

The order does not apply to the daily operations of organizations such as schools, daycare facilities, institutions of higher education or public or private sector businesses.

However, Williamson County said it does urge businesses to consider telecommuting options, suspend non-essential employee travel, minimize employees working close together and encouraging people to stay home when they are sick.

Bastrop County

Bastrop County announced Wednesday it is limiting social gathering to no more than 50 people.

The announcement came from the Bastrop County Health Authority, the County Judge and local mayors. The statement clarified that the banned gatherings do not include employees working in a business or essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies, day cares, grocery stores, gas stations or hotels.

The limit does include the common areas of hotels, restaurants and bars, conferences and religious services. Officials say this list is not exhaustive and may be expanded upon. They urge citizens to use common sense when trying to limit spread.

San Marcos

The San Marcos mayor signed an order Monday to prohibit groups of 50 or more people from gathering, and temporarily closed facilities around the city. The order from Mayor Jane Hughson goes into effect at 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and lasts until May 11.

The city will also close the San Marcos Public Library, Activity Center, Senior Center, Discovery Center and will adjust hours for the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter.

The city will still have its city council meeting Tuesday, but it is canceling all board and commission meetings except the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission.

The municipal court is resetting all its dockets scheduled through April 1 to a later date. The city has also suspended utility disconnections.