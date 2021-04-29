What will life be like after COVID-19 pandemic? UT Dell Medical School, Travis County Medical Society discuss

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A virtual town hall Thursday focused on a question many are asking right now — what will life be like once the COVID-19 pandemic ends?

Representatives from the University of Texas at Austin’s Dell Medical School and the Travis County Medical Society held a conversation about this topic.

The event included remarks from epidemiologist Lauren Ancel Meyers, who is the director of the UT COVID-19 Modeling Consortium. Experts relied on the modeling developed by Meyers and team throughout the pandemic, and now data could be used again to predict a number of things, including when to reopen schools, return to travel, attend festivals and tracking coronavirus variants.

Dr. Nancy Thorne Foster, the president of the Travis County Medical Society, and Dr. Clay Johnston, the medical school’s dean, moderated the event.