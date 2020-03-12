What we know about the 36 coronavirus patients in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are 36 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in Texas as of March 12, with zero deaths from the disease at this stage.

The 36 cases in the state include confirmed cases and presumptive positive cases, which means a patient has tested positive for the virus at a local public health laboratory, but those results are pending CDC confirmation.

The youngest coronavirus patient is a three-year-old living in Collin County, near Dallas. The oldest patients are in their 70s.

Of the 36 cases in the state, 11 involve people who were infected while abroad. Those people were placed under quarantine at the Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

The biggest hotbed for coronavirus in Texas is in the Houston area, where 18 people have been diagnosed.

Another seven are either confirmed or presumptive positive cases in the Dallas area.

While people are being monitored for the coronavirus in the Austin area, there are currently no confirmed or presumptive positive cases.

Known cases in Texas (updated March 12, 2020)*

Case County Age M/FGender Note
1. Dallas 77 FFemale Out-of-state traveler
2. Dallas 50s NA Contact of patient above
3. Collin 30s MMale Traveled to California
4. Collin NA FFemale Wife of patient above
5. Collin 3 NA Child of patients above
6. Tarrant NA NA Traveled to Kentucky
7. Dallas 50s NA Traveled out of state
8. Montgomery 40s MMale Did not travel outside Texas
9. Montgomery 40s FFemale Traveled to New Orleans
10. Montgomery 40s MMale Traveled to Florida
11. Houston 15-25 FFemale New York resident
12. Houston 60s MMale
13. Houston 60s FFemale
14. Harris 20s FFemale Traveled to Italy
15. Harris 60s MMale
16. Harris NA MMale
17. Harris NA FFemale Rice University staff member
18. Harris 40s MMale
19. Harris 60s FFemale Traveled to Egypt
20. Fort Bend 60s FFemale Traveled to Egypt
21. Fort Bend 60s FFemale Traveled to Egypt
22. Fort Bend 70s MMale Traveled to Egypt
23. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt
24. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt
25. Fort Bend NA NA Traveled to Egypt

*Information about the coronavirus patients quarantined at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was not immediately available. However, nine were on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one is from the Wuhan group of quarantined passengers, and one was transferred from the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. 

Events have been canceled across the country and in Texas, including SXSW, which sees hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Austin every March.

The Houston Rodeo has also been canceled, while the suspension of the NBA means there will be no San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets or Dallas Mavericks games in the near future.

