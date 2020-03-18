There are now 42,783 total COVID-19 cases and 603 deaths in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is keeping track of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, across Central Texas. Click here for statewide data.

County Cases Deaths Recovered Active Bastrop 1,477 24 1,215 238 Blanco 128 5 88 35 Burnet 586 11 492 83 Caldwell 1,195 30 1,008 157 Fayette 409 7 378* 24 Gillespie 191 6 149 36 Hays 5,210 43 2,649 2,518 Lampasas 132 5 74 53 Lee 186 12 140 34 Llano 95 1 79 15 Mason 63 41 22 Milam 396 3 357 36 San Saba 29 20 9 Travis 25,062 346 23,772 944 Williamson 7,624 110 6,824 690 Total 42,783 603 37,286 4,894

* The number of recovered cases in Fayette County in the table above includes those that have been “lost to follow up,” meaning the local health department has not been able to confirm that they have indeed recovered. The county is no longer considering those cases active.

How has the number of cases changed over time?

KXAN is keeping track of the daily increase in COVID-19 cases across Central Texas. The highest daily jump occurred on July 8, when 1,244 new cases were added to the area total. The largest increase in deaths in a single day occurred on August 13, when 20 new deaths were reported.

How many people are in the hospital?

Austin Public Health reports hospitalization data for the Austin Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which comprises of Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

As of August 19, 215 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the Austin MSA. That means 4.73 percent of active cases in the region currently require hospitalization. Of those, 78 are currently in the ICU, and 55 are on a ventilator.

How many people have recovered?

As of August 19, at least 37,286 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across Central Texas. In Travis County, 23,772 patients have recovered from the virus. Williamson County has reported 6,824 recoveries, and Hays County has reported 2,649 recoveries. There are an estimated 4,894 active cases across the region.

Austin Public Health changed the way it reports recovered cases on June 4, to better align with state reporting. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) estimates how many cases have recovered, based on assumptions related to hospitalization rates and recovery times.

APH was previously reporting recovered cases after investigating each case individually. “Case investigation requires extensive and time-consuming work and also results in a lag in data and an untimely representation of recovered patients,” APH said. “With the new recovery estimate, the formula allows for a more accurate recovered number for our community.”

The Williamson County & Cities Health District made the same change on July 13.

NOTE: The graph below is specific to cases in Travis County.

Where have cases been reported?

Reported Cases in Central Texas Hover or tap the counties below to see the known patient count. Mobile users can zoom in and move the map using two-finger touch.

How many people have died?

The first COVID-19-related death in Central Texas was reported March 27 in Travis County. As of August 19, there are 603 deaths reported in the region. Travis County accounts for 346 of those. Williamson County has reported 110 deaths, and Hays County has 43 deaths related to COVID-19.

When were local cases first reported?

Travis County

Williamson County

Hays County

Bastrop County

Blanco County

Burnet County

Caldwell County

Fayette County

Gillespie County

Lampasas County

Lee County

Llano County

Mason County

Milam County

San Saba County

