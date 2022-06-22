AUSTIN (KXAN) — After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines in children as young as six months old, Dell Medical School pediatricians are providing guidance on the vaccines’ effectiveness, dose schedule and potential side effects.

Who’s eligible for Pfizer and Moderna’s kid-sized vaccines?

Dr. Alefiyah Malbari, a Dell Medical School pediatrician, said both Moderna and Pfizer’s kid-sized vaccines have been deemed safe and effective by the FDA.

For Pfizer, children ages six months to four years old are eligible for the three-dose series. Moderna’s vaccine is available to children ages six months to five years old as part of a two-dose set.

For Pfizer, Malbari said it’s recommended to separate children’s first and second doses by three weeks. After children receive their second dose, Malbari said families should wait at least two months before the child receives Pfizer’s third and final kid-sized dose.

Moderna’s two-dose series comes with the recommendation of waiting at least four weeks between doses for optimal efficacy.

How effective are Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines against symptomatic COVID cases?

Data found Pfizer had an 80% efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID, after children receive their third dose.

For Moderna, efficacy varied and was reported at 50% for children ages two and younger, and about 37% effective for those older than two years old. However, Malbari said research didn’t show any cases of severe disease, hospitalization or deaths reported in children who received Moderna’s two-dose series.

What are some of the side effects of the COVID vaccine in young children?

Malbari said children’s reactions to COVID shots will likely be similar to other vaccinations. Side effects can include a fever, irritability, resistance to feeding and pain or a red bump at the injection site. Malbari said side effects typically subside within 48 hours after the vaccination.

Can children contract symptomatic COVID?

More than two million COVID cases have been reported in children under four years old in the U.S., Malbari said. While many children do exhibit mild symptoms or are asymptomatic, she said more severe complications like lung infections, breathing issues and Long COVID have been reported and are being studied.

There have been approximately 400 pediatric deaths linked to COVID cases, she said. Research also shows children who previously had COVID are more than two-and-a-half times likely to develop diabetes within 30 days of their diagnosis, compared to children who haven’t contracted COVID.

Where can I go for a kid-friendly COVID vaccine?

Austin Public Health announced Tuesday it had begun expanding vaccine eligibility following the FDA’s EAU for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Families with children under five years old can show up for walk-in appointments at APH’s COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Old Sims Elementary, located at 1203 Springdale Road, Austin. Both Moderna and Pfizer shots will be available from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays.