What should you do if your workplace isn’t following COVID-19 precautions?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Do you feel unsafe in your workplace during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Austin Public Health says that if your employer is not taking required precautions to prevent spread of the virus, such as following mask requirements, you can report it to the City of Austin at 3-1-1.

APH says the City will then reach out to the business about the complaint and remind them about requirements and where they can get more information about compliance.

If a business has a second offense, APH says, the City will visit the business to check for compliance. If the business is found to be in violation, they will be issued a $1,000 fine per day until requirements are met.

What about if one of your coworkers tests positive for COVID-19 and your employer won’t let you off to go get tested?

APH says the City of Austin has little power, in what it can do about employers allowing employees to leave work. According to APH, that complaint would have to be directed to the Department of Labor and the complaint may fall under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Find out more about FFCRA Employer Paid Leave.