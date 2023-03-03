AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a “COVID-19 Community Level” to each county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.

Counties are rated at either high, medium or low risk, determined by three factors: the number of new cases in the past seven days, the number of new hospital admissions in the past seven days and the percent of staffed hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients.

New ratings for each county are released every Thursday.

How are the Community Levels calculated?

The first consideration is the number of new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. If the number of new cases is higher than 200, the county is automatically considered at least medium risk.

The thresholds for hospital admissions and inpatient bed usage then change depending on whether the county has fewer or more than 200 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Community Levels in the KXAN viewing area

Here’s a look at the most recent risk levels for the KXAN viewing area:

Community Levels across Texas

Here’s a look at the latest risk levels across the state. Use our interactive map or search for a county in the database below.

Recommendations for each risk level

The CDC has the following recommendations for people depending on which COVID-19 Community Level their county is in:

Low Risk

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Medium Risk

Same precautions as low risk and:

Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you should wear a mask and take other precautions if you are at high risk for severe illness

High Risk