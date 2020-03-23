What COVID-19 testing options are available in the Austin area?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following weeks of shortages in COVID-19 viral testing kits across the country and in Central Texas, the Austin area is beginning to receive more tests. New testing sites and testing options are being made available and laboratories are increasing their testing capacity as well.

Last week Austin Public Health said it had received 1,000 test kits from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

To get tested at any of these testing sites, patients will need to first be screened and have a doctor referral. As Austin Public Health noted in a release Wednesday, private healthcare providers locally may be providing their own testing. Private healthcare providers will send their test results to laboratories and are required to report any positive results to appropriate government entities. For information on that kind of testing, you should contact your doctor’s office for further guidance.

Here’s what we learned about the available options in the Austin area when it comes to getting tested for the virus that causes COVID-19:

Austin- Travis County

As of last week, Austin Public Health explained that there are now 11 testing sites online in the area.

Austin Public Health says these sites vary depending on where they are set up. APH will not be releasing the locations of these testing sites. Patients can only be given the address if they are referred there by a doctor in order to prevent these sites from being overwhelmed.

APH explained that a patient’s first point of contact to get referred to one of these testings sites is either Austin Public Health or any local doctor — APH has a new tool that launched last Wednesday to streamline referrals to its testing centers.

Austin Public Health will then go through the list of referred patients and let them know if or when they should go to a testing site.

“However, there is still a significant gap between the number of tests available and the number of people seeking a test,” APH said in a release. “The authority’s tests will therefore be prioritized for those who need them most – healthcare workers, hospital patients, individuals who live in nursing homes, and those at high risk of complications from the virus.”

APH says it has created a way to ensure EMS, fire andpPolice employees get tested at the earliest possible time at any of the 11 sites.

Tests coordinated through APH “will generate no bill for the patient” the department says. However, APH noted that private lab companies may charge for this testing.

These results can either be processed at a state lab or at private labs. APH said these test results can come back as quickly as 24 hours but typically take a few days to process.

Austin Public Health test site

Saturday, APH announced the opening of its first City of Austin and Travis-County run test collection point. This site is one of the eleven in total throughout the area. The department is not releasing the location of this site to protect patient privacy.

A city spokesperson explained that the hours at this site will vary by day. On Saturday, the site was open for six hours and tested 50 patients, the city said.

At this time, the APH location will focus on people who are sent there by referral and have an appointment. Anyone who arrives at the location without a referral will be told how they can get referred to qualify for testing.

In a release, APH noted that when it comes to who gets tested at this site, the department will use Texas Department of State Health Services criteria which prioritizes people who have a combination of symptoms and risk factors like travel, close contact with confirmed cases, or underlying health conditions.

APH gave the following guidelines for people who want to get tested:

If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), avoid the risk of spread at clinics and hospitals by using telehealth virtual visits (see a list of services here) or calling your health provider.

Your physician will determine if there is another plausible diagnosis with similar symptoms (i.e. influenza). People with no insurance and no established provider experiencing Coronavirus-like symptoms should call CommUnityCare at 512-978-8775. CommUnityCare will triage people over the phone and send them to the appropriate location.

For suspected COVID-19 cases, your doctor will fill out a form. Austin Public Health will use this information to assess risk and criteria to determine whether a test is appropriate. You will be notified whether you qualify for a test and will be provided with a test-site location. Until then, stay at home and self-distance.

Baylor Scott & White testing locations

The first testing sites to come to the Austin-area were drive-through locations run by Baylor Scott & White in Austin and Round Rock.

In order to get tested at these sites, you must have a referral from a medical professional. BS&W established a questionnaire on its site to filter people into the e-visits necessary to get the green light for a COVID-19 test kit. In order to take the questionnaire, which BS&W says is free, you have to make a BS&W account.

The Baylor Scott & White Round Rock COVID-19 drive-through test facility. (KXAN Photo/ Andy Way).

Depending on your responses, you will have the option to have an e-visit with a BS&W medical team member. BS&W explained to KXAN that when patients sign up for an e-visit, they have to select why they are having the visit. Those patients who list COVID-19 symptoms as the reason for their visit will have their fees waived, BS&W said. Previously, patients may have been charged $40 upfront for these e-visits but BS&W made changes last week so that those with COVID-19 symptoms aren’t charged for their e-visits.

Patients will only be sent to one of the BS&W sites after they have had an e-visit with a BS&W medical team member who has determined the patient qualifies for COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, BS&W noted that while it seeks to bill insurance companies “for applicable testing associated with COVID-19” it expects that patient out-of-pocket costs related to COVID-19 testing will be waived by insurance companies.

“No patient deemed appropriate for a COVID-19 test by a Baylor Scott & White provider will be denied the test regardless of their ability to pay,” a statement from BS&W last week read.

State resources

Last week a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) explained that there are nine public health labs in the state testing for COVID-19. These labs combined can test 600 specimens per day.

“As expected, however, the big increase in testing has been by private labs, which have increased their capacity by thousands per day,” noted Chris Van Deusen, director of media relations for DSHS.

A COVID-19 Viral test kit. Photo Courtesy. Dr. Brynna Connor.

Van Deusen shared that the Austin lab is now able to test up to 150 people per day. This is an increase from March 11, when Austin Public Health said that the lab could test up to 25 samples a day at that point.

Van Deusen attributed this increase in capacity at the Austin lab to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing its requirement from requiring two swabs (one nasal and one oral) to just one swab (nasal). Additionally, DSHS got federal approval to begin using automated equipment to help with the testing process.

At a press briefing Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged that the state still does not have the amount of COVID-19 testing supplies or personal protective equipment for medical staff to meet the need in the state.

“We have the money for it but the supplies are not available for us to be able to purchase,” Abbott said. “We are asking the federal government to accelerate production and supply of personal protection equipment and COVID testing equipment.”