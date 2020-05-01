What can reopen in Texas today

Here is a list of everything reopening today in Texas:
YES, reopening today!
- Restaurants – allowed to open with 25% occupancy. We have a list of which restaurants have chosen to reopen Friday. Others are taking a wait-and-see approach.
- Retail stores – were allowed to open last Friday and are now allowed to allow customers inside their stores as long as occupancy is below 25% and social distancing is maintained.
- Malls – retail stores opening included malls. Simon Malls, the biggest mall operator in the U.S. and the owner of Barton Creek Square mall plans to reopen Friday.
- Golf courses – most golf courses, including municipal golf courses are reopening Friday but must keep parties to four people or fewer. Most are also only allowing one person per cart and two carts per group, so if you have a party of four, at least two people would have to walk.
- Outdoor sports with fewer than four participants – This means things like Frisbee, disc golf, putt-putt are allowed at parks, while things like soccer, softball, basketball and football are not.
- Museums (state or locally-run) – Texas will allow state and local museums, as well as those privately run, to reopen on Friday
- Libraries – libraries in Texas are allowed to reopen. Some cities like Georgetown will reopen libraries while other cities like Austin have chosen to keep them closed. Pflugerville chose to do curbside pick-up only.
Allowed to reopen — but still closed
- Movie theaters – the governor’s executive order allows movies theaters to reopen in Phase 1, but many say they do not plan to reopen yet. Alamo Drafthouse, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark say they will not reopen. Regal Cinemas did not say whether they planned to reopen or not, but when we called local Regal cinemas Friday, they did not have any showtimes.
- Austin libraries – the City of Austin says it will keep libraries closed despite being allowed to reopen them. No date has been set for them to reopen.
Still not allowed to reopen
- Bars, breweries and wineries
- Places like Broken Spoke which sell more alcohol than food
- Salons and barbershops
- Gyms
- Public swimming pools
- National museums – places like the LBJ Library will remain closed until the federal government reopens them
Some of the items not allowed to reopen might be allowed to when the governor revisits how things are going. This could happen on May 18. He will make sure there has not been a drastic increase in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.