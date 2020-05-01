What can reopen in Texas today

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities are trying to bring mental health to the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic with a pledge people can sign to support their friends and neighbors.

The groups are asking people to sign their "Because mental health matters, I pledge to ask others Hi How Are You?" pledge to spread awareness for Mental Health Awareness month. So far the pairing has gotten the signatures of Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, Sharon Van Etten, Britt Daniel of Spoon, Billy Strings, Wild Child, Fat Tony and Mayor Steve Adler.