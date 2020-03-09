Westlake High School student self-quarantines after possible COVID-19 exposure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Westlake High School student is under self-quarantine for a few weeks after possibly being exposed to a person who may have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

On Monday, Eanes Independent School District sent out a letter to the community explaining that the WHS student recently attended a national conference out of state and then returned to school for five days.

Upon returning, the Westlake student learned that the student later exhibited flu-like symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Eases ISD said in its letter:

“This is not a confirmed diagnosis.”

The student is currently healthy with no signs of the virus, the district says. The student’s family has reportedly chosen to self-quarantine out of “an abundance of caution.”

The district says the potential exposure has been reported to the Travis County Health Department, which determined the student does not qualify for further screening at this time.

The district added:

“We appreciate the family’s regard for others in this situation; as a result, we do not believe there was or is an immediate concern for the wellbeing of our high school campus or community. We acknowledge the student interacted with numerous friends and several faculty members while on campus last week; although, there is presently no indication of either individual symptoms or widespread illness. At this time, we do not intend to close schools in response to this particular situation. We will continue to monitor all reports and we respect a parent’s right to make individual attendance decisions.”

The district says its schools are cleaned and sanitized daily — a practice which has been increased. Hand sanitizer stations have also been added around campus, the district says.

Finally, Eanes ISD explained that it does not want children to attend school if they are ill.

For information and updates, Eanes ISD community members can click here.