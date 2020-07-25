‘We are so thankful’: Austin family welcomes home 75-year-old mom 108 days after COVID-19 diagnosis

AUSTIN (KXAN) — 75-year-old Martha Stanley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 9. Flash forward to 108 days later, her family is finally welcoming her home.

Stanley’s three children initially checked her into St. David’s Medical Center for having flu-like symptoms, but that quickly changed when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“We got the call that she’s being rushed into critical care, and being intubated,” said Richard Minar, Stanley’s son. “It was touch and go at St. David’s. It was awful to get visitation. We were only called, because they thought she wasn’t going to make it.”

Stanley stayed in the ICU for 68 days until she was transferred to a long-term rehab facility. She spent a little over a month inside the facility working with several medical personnel.

“I can’t even count all of the people that sat there and prayed with her. We are so thankful, because it’s been difficult,” said Barbara Luetge, Stanley’s daughter.

For the last 46 years, Stanley has worked as a school bus driver for the LaGrange Independent School District. Stanley’s family members say she wanted nothing more than to see her children again.

“We are so thrilled we get to be with her and take her home. Everybody else can see this and keep the hope,” said Minar. “You just have to stay positive; she is a strong lady. That’s really what got her through this, even at 75-years-old.”