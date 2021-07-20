WATCH: ‘If there was a way to order that all students have to wear masks in school, we would be doing it’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a joint special meeting hosted by the City of Austin and Travis County, Mayor Steve Adler asked residents to start masking up again in response to a spike in cases, breakthrough cases and hospitalizations in Travis County.

The mayor said even though government municipalities can’t require masks because of an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, he hopes businesses and residents will opt to mask up again, vaccinated or not, to prevent the area from going into a more restrictive Stage 4.

Austin is currently in Stage 3 of Austin Public Health’s COVID-19 risk-based chart, in which unvaccinated people are encouraged to wear a mask for all activities (indoor and outdoor gatherings, travel and dining/shopping), while those who are vaccinated should only wear them for travel. The guidelines for Stage 4 say those who are vaccinated should wear masks for those activities, and suggests those who are not vaccinated stay home unless the activity is “essential.”

Adler also addressed concerns about students returning to school in the fall: “We don’t want to get involved in a legal issue with the Governor, and want to try to avoid that if we can, but if there was a way right now to order that all students have to wear masks in school, we would be doing it.”

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order in May that bans school districts and other “governmental entities in Texas,” from requiring or mandating masks.

Abbott said that counties, cities, public health authorities or government officials can’t require people wear masks.

“Right now it’s up to individuals,” Mayor Adler said.