Walmart to limit customers in store under new changes during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Walmart is making changes in the upcoming weeks to help keep customers and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic all while working to mitigate the spread of the disease.

There are two main changes Walmart is making. A limit on the number of customers in stores and the cancellation of its annual Shareholders Meeting.

Customer limit in stores

Walmart’s new limitation on customers allowed into stores will start Saturday, April 4. According to the company, customers will be let into the store one by one at a single entrance on the grocery side. The new rule allows for five people in the store per 1,000 square feet, which comes out to around 20% of the usual number of people in a typical Walmart.

Customers will be asked to wait in line outside the store, remaining six feet apart from one another. The company said many stores have already marked spots on the ground outside indicating where to stand while waiting.

Additionally, all aisles will be marked as one-way thoroughfares. The company indicated some stores may begin selling only the essentials.

Cancellation of annual Shareholders Meeting

Walmart has decided to cancel its 2020 Shareholders Meeting due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will now be a virtual business meeting with a focus on shareholder voting.

The meeting is usually held annually in June in Northwest Arkansas. The Shareholders Meeting typically features an associate celebration and the company is now working on ways to hold the event virtually.