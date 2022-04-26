WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed Tuesday.

Kirsten Allen, the vice president’s press secretary, released a statement saying both rapid and PCR tests confirmed Harris’ diagnosis. She said Harris is experiencing no symptoms and will isolate at the vice president’s residence.

“[Harris] has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules,” Allen’s statement read. “She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians.”

The statement also said Harris will not return to the White House until she tests negative for COVID-19. She is fully vaccinated and boosted.

Harris avoided getting sick last month even though her husband, Douglas Emhoff, tested positive.

Another notable COVID-19 infection happened Monday when Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for Texas governor, announced he caught the virus. He posted on Twitter that he only experienced mild symptoms.