Volunteers working with city to build face shields for Austin’s first responders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Volunteers are working with Dell Medical School and the City of Austin to make face shields for health care workers and first responders as part of the DIY Face Shield Project.

The idea for the project was conceived on the ATX Covid-19 Exchange. Volunteers are assembling the shields at the Austin Convention Center.

Volunteers are adhering to social distancing guidelines while they assemble the masks.

The City of Austin has already placed an order for 15,000 face shields.

Anyone who wants to volunteer should visit the ATX COVID-19 Exchange website here.