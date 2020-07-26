Volunteers hand out more than 8,000 masks in Austin community hit hard by COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites in one of the hardest-hit zip codes by COVID-19 are getting some help from several community organizations.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, volunteers were in the Wayside Schools parking lot off Interstate 35 handing out gloves, masks and hand sanitizer.

The effort was part of the the Dove Springs PPE distribution. The goal was to serve hundreds of families still struggling to access or maintain basic PPE supplies.

“The 78744 zip code has among the highest number of COVID cases and positivity rates. 78744 also has the highest percentage of Latinos in Austin, Travis County,” said Paul Saldana with the Austin Latino Coalition.

Volunteers from the Austin Latino Coalition and Community Care handed out more than 8,000 masks to over 500 families.