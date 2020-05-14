View from the sky: Aggie pilot part of Thunderbirds’ flyover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s OK, Longhorns. This Aggie is a good guy.

Maj. Trevor Aldridge, a 2008 Texas A&M graduate and Wichita Falls native, was one of the pilots in the air Wednesday over Austin with the Air Force Thunderbirds, and he posted some incredible in-flight video of the flyover on his Instagram page.

“It was an honor to fly this mission over my home state of Texas,” he said. “This pandemic has required a lot of sacrifices, but Texans have grit.”

In the air, Aldridge goes by the call sign “Dozen.” It’s a nod to Texas A&M’s “12th Man” student section at Kyle Field.

The Thunderbirds, along with the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, have been performing flyovers since late April for “Operation America Strong.” The mission is to honor COVID-19 frontline workers, particularly health care workers, and the demonstration teams aim to go over all the hospitals in the areas they fly.

For Aldridge, that’s one of the most rewarding parts of these flights.

“Thank you to everyone in Texas for the sacrifices you have made the past few months,” he said. “A particular thank you to the frontline workers who have been putting their lives on the line to help fight this virus. Remember that as Texans, and as Americans, we are all in this together. Love y’all.”

From the cockpit

The Department of Defense provided this tremendous video from inside the cockpit of one of the Thunderbirds jets during the Austin flyover.