Variant’s effect on pregnant women to be discussed by area health experts at 10:30 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health officials and other area medical experts will hold a video conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to discuss the COVID-19 delta variant’s effect on unvaccinated pregnant women.

The delta variant is causing severe symptoms in unvaccinated pregnant women and putting some of them on life support, APH said in a press release. The release said the health experts taking part in the video conference can only answer questions about the designated subject matter, but staging criteria data continues to trend upward and a move to Stage 5 risk-based recommendations seems imminent.

After data was reported Friday to Travis County’s COVID-19 dashboard, the seven-day rolling average of new hospitalizations was at 50, the threshold to trigger Stage 5 recommendations, and there aren’t signs the average could go down anytime soon. On Friday, 54 new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 were reported.

