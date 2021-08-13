Vaccinated San Antonio lawmaker, baby granddaughter test positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO (Nexstar) — A Texas state senator is renewing his calls for mask mandates and encouraging eligible Texans to get vaccinated after he and his 14-month-old granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Sen. Jose Menendez, D-San Antonio, has been absent from the legislature after learning Wednesday that he and several vaccinated family members tested positive for the virus.

“For over a year my family and I have followed all CDC protocols. We are all vaccinated. However, we contracted this virus, because someone, who due to no fault of their own, brought it into our home,” Menendez said in a statement.

Sen. Jose Menendez and his granddaughter tested positive for COVID-19 (Courtesy Jose Menendez)

He said he experienced mild symptoms at first but then they got worse, adding he couldn’t imagine how he would be doing if he hadn’t been vaccinated. A recent analysis by CNN showed more than 99.99% of those who are fully vaccinated in the United States did not experience a breakthrough case, let alone one with severe symptoms.

At the end of July, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an updated executive order that barred local officials from requiring masks or vaccinations.

More than 30 school districts have decided to put a mask mandate in place in spite of the ban, and Austin-Travis County issued orders this week requiring masks in public schools as well as city and county buildings.

Those who defy the executive order face a fine of $1,000 — but despite repeated requests for clarification on whether that’s a one-time fine, the governor’s office has not responded to KXAN.