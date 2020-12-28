V-Safe: Tracking side effects after the COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After you get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a tool to track side effects anyone could potentially feel.

It’s called the “V-safe After Vaccination Health Checker.”

According to the CDC’s website, the tool to designed to engage with people as they get vaccinated.

“V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccination,” the website explains.

“Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. And v-safe will remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.”

It’s all done from your cell phone.

After getting the COVID-19 vaccine, you’ll have to go the V-safe website. This should be provided on an info sheet by your health care provider, when getting the vaccine.

From there, you enter personal information and it verifies who you are and your vaccination record.

Once you’re registered, you’ll receive texts from V-safe with a link to report symptoms and how you’re feeling, and it’s a voluntary service.

