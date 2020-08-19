UT’s plan for 25,000 fans at Longhorns football games is too many people, Austin’s top doctor says

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 31: DeMarvion Overshown #31 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with teammates after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns Athletics Director Chris Del Conte confirmed just days ago that UT’s Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium will be welcoming in fans this fall — at a recommended 25% capacity.

But Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott still believes that’s too many people, given the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

As DKR can hold just over 100,000 fans, opening at 25% capacity will mean that around 25,000 fans can attend when football games start Sept. 12 with a game hosting the University of Texas at El Paso.

At a weekly press briefing on COVID-19, Escott told members of local media that his position has always been that it would be best to start off playing football games involving two teams without any spectators.

Escott was direct in his disapproval for the Texas Longhorns’ current plan for fans, saying “I think we should start small.”

Escott has cautioned against welcoming in fans back to DKR before. In late July, he noted that people who assume spectators will be able to attend UT football games in person this fall are “not really living in the realm of reality for what we’re likely to experience this fall.”

Back when UT had said it planned to open the stadium at 50% capacity, Escott said Austin health leaders were caught off guard by the announcement.

Back in July, Escott told county commissioners, “I’ll say again what I said a month or two ago. And that is that large gatherings are the first thing that closed down and should be the last thing to open up again.”

On July 30, Escott took to Twitter, urging fans to watch UT football games from the TV, saying that if COVID-19 disease prevalence continues, with a game where 25,000 fans are watching in person at the stadium, more than 100 of those fans can be expected to have the virus.

The challenge with UT Football at 25% capacity…if the prevalence of disease on game day is similar to today, with 25,000 fans we can expect more than 100 of those fans to be COVID-19 positive…and then it multiplies. Let's stick to watching football on TV this Fall! — Dr. Mark E. Escott (@MeaEscott) July 30, 2020

But the city doesn’t have the authority to stop UT from having football games.

That decision is up to the college administration and the state. UT Austin is governed by the state of Texas rather than the City of Austin.

Technically, the capacity that UT has set for DKR is lower than the 50% capacity for professional and collegiate sports in outdoor venues allowed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

Students are moving back to UT Austin campus this week and classes for the fall semester at UT will begin on August 26 with a mix of online and in-person courses.

