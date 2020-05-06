UT System expects to lose $700 million due to COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The global pandemic has taken a financial toll on nearly every industry in the country, including education. The University of Texas System revealed today that it expects to lose nearly $700 million in revenue this year alone.

UT health institutions are expecting to lose up to $400 million due to the shutdown of all research and non-emergency services. UT-affiliated hospitals are also providing care to 17% of all COVID-19 patients across the state. Additionally, they have conducted more than 13% of all COVID-19 testing in Texas.

The university says that in addition to the pandemic, the oil industry has also been hit hard and as a result, UT is expecting to lose out on half a billion dollars.

“Revenue payments from the university lands is expected to be less than half of what was received last year. So from a billion last year, over a billion, to less than $500 million next year which will have a significant impact down the road,” said James Milliken, Chancellor of University of Texas System.

“We’re going to scrub any new building projects, we’ll be looking at every dollar we’re spending, we’re going to have to look at everything from top to bottom.

“We’re going to have to do our part to help the legislature because they’re not going to have the funds next session. I’m certain that they’re going to be looking to us to help them find deficiency,” said chairman Kevin Eltife.

The University of Texas System did confirm that it has received money from the federal government under the CARES Act, but stressed that those funds will only cover a fraction of its total losses.