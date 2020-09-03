UT reports 42 positive COVID-19 student cases Wednesday, up from 17 the day before

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, the University of Texas at Austin reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases in students Wednesday, a significant jump from the 17 reported the day prior.

Also for Wednesday, Travis County reported 59 new COVID-19 cases. On the surface, it appears that 71% of the county’s COVID-19 cases for the day came UT, but that may not be the case. Austin Public Health said while all cases in the county, including those at UT, are included in total case counts, the agency can’t necessarily tell when the UT cases showed up in counts.

“We cannot be certain exactly what date the positives for UT students would have showed up in the case count,” APH said. The agency also said it couldn’t speak to the breakdown of cases by specific source.

On the UT dashboard, eight cases were reported in students from Aug. 27-28, four on both days, then no cases were reported until Aug. 31.

Students started returning to campus to move into residence halls Aug. 17 and the first day of both virtual and in-person classes Aug. 26.