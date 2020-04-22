UT president says university plan for fall semester is coming by end of June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT President Greg Fenves released a letter to the community Wednesday discussing the upcoming announcement on the university’s plan for the Fall semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Fenves wrote that UT will work to continue educating its students through the Fall semester and hope that the campus can be reopened to do so. However, the school recognizes the country ill be handling the fallout of COVID-19 for a while and wants to take the proper precautions to protect its students.

“As a result, we need to determine what the risks will be and how we can mitigate those risks by examining the ways we teach students and schedule classes, operate research labs and coordinate housing for students who live on and near the Forty Acres,” Fenves wrote in his letter.

Fenves said UT will announce its plans for the Fall semester by the end of June. This is so faculty can have the time to prepare their classes and curriculum and for staff to reopen the facilities, integrate new learning technologies and prepare to implement new health-conscious practices and policies.

Additionally, the hope is that by June more will be known about the COVID-19 crisis and more informed strategies can be made to ensure the safety of the students.

“During the months ahead, we will be working to answer many questions: How and when can we safely bring students, faculty and staff back to the Forty Acres? How do we expand testing for COVID-19? What will social distancing look like on campus? How can we enhance the online learning experience? When will the Longhorn football team be able to take the field at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium again?” wrote Fenves in his letter.

The questions posed by Fenves will be evaluated by a taskforce led by Art Markman, professor of psychology and marketing and director of UT’s IC² Institute.

Fenves stated how important it is for students to register for Summer and Fall classes starting April 27. He said that by knowing which classes students are taking the university will be able to develop a plan for coursework and academic delivery by the fall.

Read Fenves’ full letter on the UT President’s page here.