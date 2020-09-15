UT launches new COVID-19 dashboard to track hospitalizations in 22 areas in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin’s COVID-19 Modeling Consortium launched a new COVID-19 dashboard focused on the virus’ impact on hospitals across the state.

While the dashboard gives graphs and data for Texas overall, it also gives detailed information for 22 localized areas, including Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth, Abilene and Odessa.

(University of Texas)

These areas are called Trauma Service Areas (TSAs), the university said. Data in the dashboard will track ICU patients, standard hospitalizations and the COVID-19 effective reproduction number.

UT explained that researchers report the reproduction number measures how many people an infected person will likely pass the virus on to.

If the number is greater than one, it means each infected person is likely to infect more than one other person—thus the pandemic is probably increasing in that area. If it’s less than one, the curve is probably declining.

(University of Texas)

According to the data, both daily hospitalizations and daily ICU patients relating to COVID-19 peaked in mid to late July before steadily decreasing up until the present, according to the dashboard’s modeled data.

The university hopes the dashboard will help communities, school boards and parents to make important decisions.