UT community confirms 2 new cases of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas community confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a letter from UT President Greg Fenves.

One of the cases is the first student to test positive for the disease. The second is the Dean of Undergraduate Studies, who has been in isolation since Friday.

According to the letter, Fenves believes the UT community will see many more cases in the coming days and weeks.

“With these confirmed cases today, the impact of COVID-19 could not be clearer,” Fenves wrote. “It is here in Austin and within our university community, and we must act — through social distancing and other preventive measures — and do our part to limit its effects.”

This news comes a day after the university announced that starting March 30, all spring classes would be moved online for the rest of the semester.