UT Austin releases student COVID-19 testing locations and schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple locations will offer COVID-19 testing through Thursday for students at the University of Texas Austin, the school said Tuesday.

Testing will be available for students at on-campus locations such as the Longhorn Wellness Center and the Jester West Residence Hall, UT says. The test uses a self-collected sample of saliva and can take 20 to 30 minutes in total.

The university has reported three clusters and 100 cases of COVID-19 in the West Campus area, according to an announcement from last Thursday.

UT says the test is not for clinical diagnosis or treatment purposes, and results are confidential to all but the person getting tested. The school’s announcement doesn’t include future dates.

“Many people infected with COVID-19 do not have symptoms but can spread the virus to others – a roommate, faculty member, family member, partner or friend who may be susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness,” the press release reads. “Getting tested, even when you feel healthy, can help UT learn about how to monitor and manage COVID-19 and contribute significantly to slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Related Content Video reveals crowded parties near University of Texas campus

Testing will be available at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, September 15

Longhorn Wellness Center, SSB 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Off-campus pop-up Phi Kappa Psi courtyard (walk-ups only) 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Gates-Dell Complex 2.210 (walk-ups only) from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, September 16

Longhorn Wellness Center, SSB 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jester West Fireplace Lounge from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 17

Longhorn Wellness Center, SSB from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm

Jester West Fireplace Lounge from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE: UT AUSTIN COVID-19 DASHBOARD