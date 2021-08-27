UT Austin launches new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has joined other organizations in offering incentives to encourage more students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The university launched a new incentive program that would offer cash prizes, gift cards and other popular items.
In Travis County, as of Aug. 27, there were 80 new hospital admissions, moving the seven-day rolling average to 77. There were also 707 new confirmed cases in Austin-Travis County.
The City of Austin has remained at Stage 5 since early August.
The UT vaccine incentive program is for currently enrolled students and current faculty or staff members who have received at least one dose of a U.S. FDA authorized or World Health Organization authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
One entry is allowed per person and drawings will take place weekly from Sept. 3 through Oct. 8.
Student prizes include:
- Cash prizes up to $10,000
- Gift cards
- “Popular items” such as a C+ parking permit, wireless headphones, coolers and more
- “One-of-a-kind” UT experiences such as tickets to a home football game with President Hartzell, 50-yard line seats at a home football game
Faculty and staff prizes include:
- Cash prizes up to $500
- “Popular items” such as coolers, tumblers and more
- “One of a kind” UT experiences such as taking a tour of the new Moody Center with Athletic Director Chris Del Conte
For more information, visit the program’s website.