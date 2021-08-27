UT Austin launches new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has joined other organizations in offering incentives to encourage more students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university launched a new incentive program that would offer cash prizes, gift cards and other popular items.

In Travis County, as of Aug. 27, there were 80 new hospital admissions, moving the seven-day rolling average to 77. There were also 707 new confirmed cases in Austin-Travis County.

The City of Austin has remained at Stage 5 since early August.

The UT vaccine incentive program is for currently enrolled students and current faculty or staff members who have received at least one dose of a U.S. FDA authorized or World Health Organization authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

One entry is allowed per person and drawings will take place weekly from Sept. 3 through Oct. 8.

Student prizes include:

Cash prizes up to $10,000

Gift cards

“Popular items” such as a C+ parking permit, wireless headphones, coolers and more

“One-of-a-kind” UT experiences such as tickets to a home football game with President Hartzell, 50-yard line seats at a home football game

Faculty and staff prizes include:

Cash prizes up to $500

“Popular items” such as coolers, tumblers and more

“One of a kind” UT experiences such as taking a tour of the new Moody Center with Athletic Director Chris Del Conte

For more information, visit the program’s website.