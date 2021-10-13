UT Austin honoring researchers who helped develop COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin is honoring two UT researchers who played a role in helping to develop COVID-19 vaccines.

Researchers Jason McLellan and Barney Graham have worked together for more than a decade.

In 2012 and 2013, they got together to make a better vaccine for a virus called RSV. That work helped lead to all the work in developing a vaccine for COVID-19.

We asked the men what they had to say to those still hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I would urge people to reconsider, because these vaccines are some of the safest, simplest vaccines ever made, and they’re some of the most highly-effective vaccines ever made, and the difference between having an infection with a vaccine and having an infection without the vaccine could save your life,” said Graham.

A ceremony scheduled for Wednesday in their honor was postponed because of weather. A new date has not yet been selected.

