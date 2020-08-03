‘Unforeseen circumstances’ cause Pflugerville COVID-19 testing site not to open Monday

About 100 people were standing in line at The Pfield in Pflugerville to get a COVID-19 test, but “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the site didn’t open as scheduled Monday. (Mark Donnell photo from KXAN ReportIt)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A free COVID-19 testing site, operated jointed by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Austin Public Health and the City of Pflugerville, was supposed to open at 8 a.m. Monday at The Pfield in Pflugerville.

But, “due to unforeseen circumstances,” public health officials said it will not open today.

When asked for further details about the circumstances, APH said there was a “logistical issue between the vendor and the state,” and the site will be open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday and for the rest of the week.

Officials encouraged people to either come back to the site “another time” to get a test, or sign up to get tested at other sites in Travis County.

A viewer sent us a photo of people standing in line waiting for a test at 8:25 a.m. when the site was supposed to open at 8 a.m. The viewer said there were about 100 people in line.

About 100 people were standing in line at The Pfield in Pflugerville to get a COVID-19 test, but “due to unforeseen circumstances,” the site didn’t open as scheduled Monday. (Mark Donnell photo via KXAN ReportIt)

A second testing site in Del Valle scheduled to start today is up and running, APH says.