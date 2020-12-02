Uncertain how Thanksgiving will affect area COVID-19 data, health officials hold update at 10 a.m.

Austin’s Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott speaks at a city COVID-19 press conference about his concerns for a second wave of the virus in the Austin area. Screenshot from ATXN Live 2 Stream May 27, 2020.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials are cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 trends in the area, but they’re still waiting to see if cases spike from Thanksgiving gatherings.

Austin Public Health officials will give an update and answer questions about the area’s COVID-19 response plan at 10 a.m. Wednesday via videoconference.

Those speaking during the videoconference will be:

Dr. Mark Escott, APH interim health authority

Stephanie Hayden, APH director

Janet Pichette, APH chief epidemiologist

Cassandra DeLeon, interim APH assistant director, disease prevention health promotion

The session is scheduled to last an hour. We will stream it on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.