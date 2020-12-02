Uncertain how Thanksgiving will affect area COVID-19 data, health officials hold update at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Health officials are cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 trends in the area, but they’re still waiting to see if cases spike from Thanksgiving gatherings.
Austin Public Health officials will give an update and answer questions about the area’s COVID-19 response plan at 10 a.m. Wednesday via videoconference.
Those speaking during the videoconference will be:
- Dr. Mark Escott, APH interim health authority
- Stephanie Hayden, APH director
- Janet Pichette, APH chief epidemiologist
- Cassandra DeLeon, interim APH assistant director, disease prevention health promotion
The session is scheduled to last an hour. We will stream it on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.