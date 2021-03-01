Umlauf Sculpture Garden joins national effort to honor victims of COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Across the country on Monday, hundreds of volunteers laid out floral hearts to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

It’s an effort to mark March 1 as a national day of mourning and tribute to the victims of the coronavirus, which launched the country into lockdown about one year ago. Representative Greg Stanton of Arizona has introduced a bill in Congress to support the effort.

In Travis County, more than 500 people have died from COVID-19. Volunteers laid out floral arrangements at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden Monday in their honor.

“More people have died due to COVID-19 than all of the wars combined, and we have nothing to memorialize that, so this is a physical symbol where people can come, place their own memorial and mark the death of a loved one and allow them to process the grief,” said Marcy Comer, marketing consultant for the Floral Heart Project.

Comer also recently lost a close friend to COVID-19.

UMLAUF was free to anyone who wanted to reflect on the past year.

The Floral Heart Project was created with the help of artist Kristina Libby to hopefully assist Americans with dealing with the trauma of the pandemic. She felt holding vigils for those who died from the virus would help. Each heart laid by one of the 150 volunteers across the country includes 300 stems and takes three hours to make. More than 100 arrangements and counting will be set up Monday.

Learn more about the Floral Heart Project online here.