UIL basketball tournament to be held with limited attendance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As concerns over the coronavirus grow nationwide, the University Interscholastic League is taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by holding the boys basketball state tournament with a limited attendance.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and patrons is our number one priority,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt, “While we are saddened to limit the fans that can be inside the arena supporting their teams, it is crucial we take every possible precaution to keep participants safe.”

The UIL released the following information regarding the limited attendance:

Thursday, March 12 & Friday, March 13 – Pre-purchase ticket holders will be follow a normal schedule and allowed entry. No additional tickets will be sold except for a limited number of championship game tickets for winning teams on-site at the box office following the semifinal games. Schools will be limited to 500 championship game tickets each.

Saturday, March 14 – Each school is allotted 500 tickets to be sold starting after the semifinal games and until the limit is reached. All-Tournament tickets will no longer be accepted on Saturday. Previously scheduled honor team presentations will no longer take place.

According to a press release from the UIL, the organization is cooperating with the Alamodome to make sure preventative steps are being taken. The facility has set up numerous safeguards, including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations, enhanced cleaning and sanitation initiatives before and during the tournament in locker rooms, as well as throughout high traffic areas. They are also wiping down seats between sessions.